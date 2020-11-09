Governor Murphy to announce new restrictions in NJ with rising COVID-19 rates

The positivity has ticked up to 6%, and the numbers have been going up across the Tri-State area.
Murphy told CNBC Monday morning that he "will take some steps," described as "tweaking our parameters at the edges," to help curb rising coronavirus case.
"They wont come close to what we were doing in the spring," he said. "This is not a lockdown."
The restrictions could include a rollback of some restaurant hours for indoor dining and bar seating. Outdoor dining is not expected to be impacted.
Indoor sports is another potential source of virus spread that will likely be addressed.
The state has had infection rates as high as 8% within this past week.
He will detail the changes in restrictions at 1 p.m. in Hoboken.
Murphy also discussed news that Pfizer's vaccine may be 90% effective, according to preliminary data, urging caution.
He said that while the trials are "really, really good news," its six-month vaccine distribution timeline will not change the state's short-term reality.
"We are sort of in a six month window here...where we have to battle against the COVID fatigue, stop letting our hair down with holidays coming up," he said. "So the answer is it doesn't change us in that window, but it's really really good news in the longer term."
State Health Commissioner Judith Perisichelli told "60 Minutes" Sunday night that the first batch of vaccine from the federal government will be enough to inoculate just 10% of the state's high priority health care worker category.
She said a state survey of health care members found 60% of the physicians would get the vaccine, and just 40% of nurses.
