Coronavirus News: Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Murphy has said he hopes to have some hard dates for reopening later this week and the plan will consist of more testing, like the mobile testing site opening Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Englewood.Like the testing site at Bergen Community College, this mobile testing site will accept those without symptoms.The mobile testing site is designed for those who do not have cars. They will provide testing for COVID-19 and antibodies.The site will also move each day. Next stops include Hackensack and Fairview over the next two days.We expect to hear more from the governor on Tuesday about his plan to roll out more testing and contact tracing so that New Jersey can reopen."We want to give you the confidence that it is okay once we say you can do X that you feel confident about doing X with your family. We've got to have that testing and tracing protocol infrastructure in place that you all can look at and say, 'I believe that, I've I got it.'The Air National Guard will conduct a flyover starting at 11:30 Tuesday morning reaching northern Jersey closer to noon.They are flying over some of the states hardest hit sites including nursing homes as a salute to those front-line workers.