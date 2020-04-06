coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 'Mystery writer' leaving inspirational chalk messages for healthcare workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WABC) -- While New Yorkers have been applauding healthcare workers from our windows every night, down in New Orleans, an anonymous person has found another creative way to be kind and show gratitude.

A mystery writer has been leaving colorful chalk messages on a sidewalk in front of one of New Orleans' biggest hospitals.

The message says, 'if you're just arriving, thank you for what you are about to do!'

Another one says, 'you are extraordinary!'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
1st uniformed member of NYPD to die of COVID-19 laid to rest
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
NYC hospitals facing potentially worst week still need ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
NY's COVID-19 death toll nears 4,200, but there's a glimmer of hope
NYC hospitals facing potentially worst week still need ventilators
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
1st uniformed member of NYPD to die of COVID-19 laid to rest
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Show More
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
2nd priest serving Diocese of Brooklyn dies of coronavirus
Bush in 2005: 'If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare'
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News