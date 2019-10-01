Nassau County adding automatic CPR devices to all ambulances

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A new device to help save lives is coming to Nassau County.The Defibtech Lifeline Automated Chest Compression Device will go into every police department ambulance in the county.It can perform CPR, freeing up rescuers to perform other life-saving tasks."The tool, like any tool we give out to law enforcement, to our police medics or anywhere here in the county, is so they can do the other functions they need to do and make us better at what we do," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "If we're better at it, then that means we protect the people of Nassau County."The devices have been in county ambulances for about a month and have already helped save ten lives.----------