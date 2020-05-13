Coronavirus Updates: Nassau County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000

Nassau County's death toll increased to bring the total to 2,004, while Suffolk County saw 26 additional deaths to bring its total to 1,680.
There are a total 75,892 positive cases on Long Island, with 38,587 in Nassau and 37,305 in Suffolk.
