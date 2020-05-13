coronavirus long island

Coronavirus Updates: Nassau County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The number of coronavirus cases and deaths on Long Island continues to tick upwards, though the spread of the coronavirus is slowing with key indicators trending in the right direction.

Nassau County's death toll increased to bring the total to 2,004, while Suffolk County saw 26 additional deaths to bring its total to 1,680.

There are a total 75,892 positive cases on Long Island, with 38,587 in Nassau and 37,305 in Suffolk.

