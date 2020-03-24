Coronavirus Update: Nassau County holds medical supplies drive amid pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County is putting out the call to residents for new medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.County Executive Laura Curran, Commissioner of Police Patrick J. Ryder and OEM Commissioner Steven Morelli made the request on Tuesday.They are looking for:- N95 Surgical Masks in unopened container/boxes- Eye protection such as goggles and face shields- Nitrile Gloves in unopened boxes which have not expired- Disposable medical gowns (paper which are fluid resistant or plastic)- Shoe cover/booties- No-Touch thermometers- Thermometer probe covers- HEPA filters for Ventilators / Anesthesia Machines- Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes - typically alcohol or bleach-based- Disinfecting wipes (Clorox/Lysol)- Hand SanitizerThe medical supplies drive runs this week through Friday, March 27, and again from Monday-Friday next week March 30-April 3 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on all days.Supplies can be brought to the Nassau County Public Safety Parking Lot where there will be a drive-up collection point, Field 3, Park Blvd, Eisenhower Park.