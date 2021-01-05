coronavirus long island

Nassau County opens COVID-19 vaccination distribution center at NCC

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County is opening its first COVID-19 vaccination distribution center on Tuesday.

Vaccines will be available to those who fit New York State's criteria.


Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling to announce a partnership between the County, Northwell Health and New York State to open the COVID-19 vaccine distribution center at Nassau Community College.

The vaccines will be distributed by Nassau County Department of Health staff, Members of Nassau County's Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) with assistance from Northwell Health, which has been designated by New York State as Long Island's vaccination HUB.

"We are ready, set, go with the County's first vaccination center. This is the beginning of our local effort to join New York State and Nassau's hospital networks to roll out the vaccine," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "Our go-to team at the center will be led by Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein, Department of Health staff, the Medical Reserve Corps and Northwell Health. We have the first one hundred medical personnel signed up for Tuesday and we have opened registration for Wednesday. I am calling on all emergency and first responders who qualify to sign up immediately. This is how Nassau County can lead the way to a healthy New Year with our schools and businesses open. We can do it, Nassau!"

"As coordinator of the Long Island hub of the state's Regional Vaccine Network, Northwell Health is working closely with Nassau County to set up vaccination sites at various locations throughout the county," said Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling. "Our goal is to distribute the vaccine safely, equitably and as quickly as possible, but because supply is limited, we encourage everyone to be patient. As part of this effort and at Governor Cuomo's request, we have also convened a Health Equity Task that will be working with local clinicians and community leaders to ensure the vaccine is reaching people in areas where there is a history of health disparities and a high prevalence of chronic diseases that have made them more vulnerable to COVID-19."

Appointments must be made online at: www.nassaucountyny.gov/vaccine. The vaccine will be provided for free regardless of insurance or immigration status.

ALSO READ | Northwell Health employees lend voices to moving short film
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on 20 Northwell Health employees who lent their voices to a moving short film.



Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyreopen long islandcoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
COVID Live Updates: Record number of Americans hospitalized
COVID Live Updates: US reports record of nearly 300K coronavirus cases
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NYC schools close amid COVID vaccine push
Woman viciously attacked in subway stairwell speaks out
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
NYPD: Officers fire shots at man armed with knife in NYC
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds and limited sun
More contagious COVID variant found in New York
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News