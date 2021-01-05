Nassau County opens COVID-19 vaccination distribution center at NCC

Vaccines will be available to those who fit New York State's criteria.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling to announce a partnership between the County, Northwell Health and New York State to open the COVID-19 vaccine distribution center at Nassau Community College.
The vaccines will be distributed by Nassau County Department of Health staff, Members of Nassau County's Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) with assistance from Northwell Health, which has been designated by New York State as Long Island's vaccination HUB.
"We are ready, set, go with the County's first vaccination center. This is the beginning of our local effort to join New York State and Nassau's hospital networks to roll out the vaccine," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "Our go-to team at the center will be led by Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein, Department of Health staff, the Medical Reserve Corps and Northwell Health. We have the first one hundred medical personnel signed up for Tuesday and we have opened registration for Wednesday. I am calling on all emergency and first responders who qualify to sign up immediately. This is how Nassau County can lead the way to a healthy New Year with our schools and businesses open. We can do it, Nassau!"
"As coordinator of the Long Island hub of the state's Regional Vaccine Network, Northwell Health is working closely with Nassau County to set up vaccination sites at various locations throughout the county," said Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling. "Our goal is to distribute the vaccine safely, equitably and as quickly as possible, but because supply is limited, we encourage everyone to be patient. As part of this effort and at Governor Cuomo's request, we have also convened a Health Equity Task that will be working with local clinicians and community leaders to ensure the vaccine is reaching people in areas where there is a history of health disparities and a high prevalence of chronic diseases that have made them more vulnerable to COVID-19."
Appointments must be made online at: www.nassaucountyny.gov/vaccine. The vaccine will be provided for free regardless of insurance or immigration status.
ALSO READ | Northwell Health employees lend voices to moving short film
Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip