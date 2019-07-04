Health & Fitness

Netflix will stop showing tobacco use in shows aimed at young viewers

Netflix plans to cut back on showing smoking on its streaming content.

The announcement comes after a report from Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking advocacy group.

Stranger Things, Netflix's 80s period thriller written by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer, is named in the report as a popular program having the most depictions of smoking.

Netflix said it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in future projects that are aimed at younger viewers, except in cases of "historical or factual accuracy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncsmokingnetflix
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Commuting nightmare: NJ truck crash stranded drivers for hours
4th of July revelers celebrate at beaches, boardwalks, parades
Coney Island prepares for Nathan's hot dog eating contest
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
12 injured when garbage truck crashes near the Lincoln Tunnel
2 judges' comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
Security, mass transit information for July 4 in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly dry for the 4th of July
Police: Man found dead in car on LI was apparently shot in head
License to kill: Florida agency encourages residents to kill iguanas
New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount
'My angel, my brother:' 7-year-old boy saves sister who had seizure in pool
More TOP STORIES News