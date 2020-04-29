Coronavirus News: New action taken to get homeless off the subways

Now they have a new plan that is already underway. The NYPD and social workers started going into stations late night this week, removing homeless people from the trains and offering them shelter. MTA workers then clean and disinfect the cars.
The MTA put out a harsh statement Tuesday calling on de Blasio to "get out of your car and into the subway so you can see what's really going on and solve the problem of your own making."
Still, the mayor sounds supportive of the new plan.
"We want to create a change where everyone gets out of the station. Our homeless outreach workers are there to engage and get people support," de Blasio said.
"Respect the essential workers. That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It's disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
So what's it going to take to get New Yorkers back on those trains and back to work?
Governor Cuomo outlined what needs to happen to restart the economy, starting hospital capacity to consistently drop below 70 percent.
That's when many construction projects will be allowed to resume. Other businesses can follow with protocols in place like social distancing and testing.
