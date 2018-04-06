New Acupuncture Practice 'Common Point' Opens In Tribeca

A new acupuncture practice has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3 Jay St. (between Hudson and Staple streets) in Tribeca, Common Point says it offers customized plans and personalized patient care.
Common Point explains on its website that its services are "simple, empowering and personal" and appropriate for both regulars and beginners. Treatment options include the "Restore" tune-up session (25-40 minutes for $65) and the in-depth "Deep Dive" (60-75 minutes for $130). Three-session packages and fertility support programs are also available.
"Our goal is to make integrative health more understandable and more accessible," co-founder Liz Carlson, who has been an acupuncturist for 11 years, tells the Tribeca Citizen. "We take a modern approach: We explain everything we're doing, we prescribe lifestyle programs, too, and we've lowered the cost."
Common Point has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Elizabeth B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17th, said, "Common Point is one of the most welcoming oases in New York City. The space was carefully designed and executed to make you feel you've walked into the right place for your health. ... The acupuncturists are beyond amazing as well, with highly respectable practice technique and bedside manner."
Yelper Laura F. added, "Although I wasn't totally new to acupuncture, their sessions are so gentle and their bedside manner so kind, they melted away any 'new practitioner' nerves I had immediately--for this reason, I could see this being the perfect place for a newbie to acupuncture!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Common Point is open Wednesday from 3pm-8pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-8pm, Friday from 7am-6pm, and Saturday from 8am-1pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
