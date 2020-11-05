Coronavirus News: New advisory urges CT residents to stay home overnight

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut officials announced new restrictions on private gatherings as well as guidance to stay home overnight Thursday as the state sees a spike in coronavirus cases.Private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- will now be limited to 10 people, beginning Friday."It's these small, informal private gatherings, most likely in homes, when we let our guard down," Lamont said. "It's our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it will make a real difference."Lamont said he wanted the restrictions in place ahead of Thanksgiving."It's a tough pill to swallow, I get it," he said. "Do it now, do it this Thanksgiving, put up with it, and we will be better in the long term."The restriction will not apply to schools."The infection rate we're finding in schools, especially in the lower grades, is less likely to be spreading the virus," he said.Additionally, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that all residents limit any nonessential trips outside their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. High-risk individuals should take extra precautions.The advisory applies to all residents except those who are essential workers and anyone who must leave their home on an emergency basis to seek medical care or buy medical supplies or groceries.To help encourage residents to follow the advisory, all restaurants were told to close by 9:30 p.m.Connecticut reported 1,175 new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 77,060. There were 11 additional fatalities to raise the death toll to 4,656.The positivity rate is 3.7%.