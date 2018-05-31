HEALTH & FITNESS

NYC launches online calculator for people to determine their 'heart age'

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYC Health Department has launched its 'Heart Age Calculator'.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Health Department has launched a new online tool to help you determine your risk of suffering from heart disease.

The Heart Age Calculator gives users their heart age compared to their actual age.

The calculator asks eight questions including height, weight, blood pressure and whether you smoke, to come up with the result.

Health officials say the average New Yorker has a heart age nearly six years older than their actual age, which puts them at a higher risk for heart disease and stroke

The tool provides resources for managing factors that increase heart disease and stroke risk, such as high blood pressure, overweight and obesity, diabetes, and smoking. It is designed for people ages 30 to 74 who do not have a history of cardiovascular disease.

"New Yorkers are famously young at heart, but heart disease and stroke remain leading causes of death in New York City," said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "Using the Heart Age Calculator is a simple, easy first step that lets New Yorkers check on their heart age and takes steps toward heart health."

The Health Department said residents of the Bronx had a heart age 7.2 years older than their actual age, compared to residents of Staten Island (6.9 years), Queens (6.0 years), Brooklyn (5.9 years), and Manhattan (3.8 years).

Click here for the calculator.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthheart diseasemedicalNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News