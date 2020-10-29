coronavirus new york city

New concerns as the spread of COVID-19 rises in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the daily indicators for the coronavirus in New York City are "concerning."

The city's daily COVID positivity rate is at 2.70% and the 7-day average at 1.92%.

There are 81 patients hospitalized daily with 532 reported cases, just below the city's threshold of 550.
The daily indicators show significant growth of the virus.


"That alone is not a number that would overwhelm us, but the growth is what worries me and we cannot allow that number to keep growing," Mayor de Blasio said. "We must be really strong at this moment."

The mayor warned against holiday travel and cautioned against big Halloween parties and indoor events.

"We've got to buckle down, we have to do things right," he said.

Mayor de Blasio added that trick-or-treating outdoors while wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing was still permitted.

The mayor had said he would close New York City schools if the seven-day average reaches 3%.

