coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New COVID-19 testing sites opening in NYC

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New testing sites are opening across New York City starting on Friday after new data this week showed minority communities are being hit the hardest.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced five new coronavirus testing sites across the city including one that opens Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Brooklyn. It's in the Sears parking lot at 2307 Beverly Road in Flatbush.

In Queens, another drive-thru opens Monday at the Aqueduct Racetrack.

There are also three walk-in sites opening next week by appointment only in the South Bronx; Jamaica, Queens; and Brownsville, Brooklyn.

RELATED: Where are the testing centers

It's part of a new push to get more information.

"Collect the test results but also collect the information that we need to come up with policies to fix this. Where do people live, where do people live, what is their socioeconomic status, where do they socialize, what are their previous health conditions. Why do we have the higher rates and what do we do about it?" Cuomo said.

In Queens, a new field hospital opens at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The indoor tennis courts now hold 470 beds including 20 ICU beds.

This comes as the number of people going to the hospital continues to level off. It's still going up. but not nearly as fast and some hospitals are reporting more discharges than admissions. It's a sign we might soon pass the peak.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynqueenssouth bronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalbrooklyn newsnyc newsqueens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
FDNY firefighters surprise health care heroes at NYC hospital
NYC funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
MTA deploys 'temperature brigade' at 22 locations to fight COVID-19
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY hospitalizations down, but deaths reach new 1-day record
NYC funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed by COVID-19 pandemic
AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly end to the workweek
Stores fined for COVID-19 price gouging
'We need to earn our way out of this,' NYC mayor says
MTA deploys 'temperature brigade' at 22 locations to fight COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
NJ death toll hits 1,700 people amid signs of progress
NJ doctor who beat COVID-19 receives emotional applause
Connecticut schools closed until at least May 20
Nurse at hospital in Staten Island dies from COVID-19
LI approaches grim milestone, but COVID-19 hospitalizations down
More TOP STORIES News