Coronavirus News: New COVID-19 testing sites opening in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New testing sites are opening across New York City starting on Friday after new data this week showed minority communities are being hit the hardest.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced five new coronavirus testing sites across the city including one that opens Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Brooklyn. It's in the Sears parking lot at 2307 Beverly Road in Flatbush.In Queens, another drive-thru opens Monday at the Aqueduct Racetrack.There are also three walk-in sites opening next week by appointment only in the South Bronx; Jamaica, Queens; and Brownsville, Brooklyn.It's part of a new push to get more information."Collect the test results but also collect the information that we need to come up with policies to fix this. Where do people live, where do people live, what is their socioeconomic status, where do they socialize, what are their previous health conditions. Why do we have the higher rates and what do we do about it?" Cuomo said.In Queens, a new field hospital opens at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.The indoor tennis courts now hold 470 beds including 20 ICU beds.This comes as the number of people going to the hospital continues to level off. It's still going up. but not nearly as fast and some hospitals are reporting more discharges than admissions. It's a sign we might soon pass the peak.