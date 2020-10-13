reopen nyc

New COVID testing plan could reopen flights between NY-London by Christmas

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Airline executives and federal authorities are working on a COVID testing plan that could reopen flights between New York and London by Christmas.

They say they are trying to create a so-called 'air bridge' between the cities. This means travelers would be tested before flying from either place.

Tampa International Airport is offering COVID tests to all travelers.

Airlines hope testing can be expanded to other airports. However, experts say it is unclear which test should be used.

Right now, airport testing is optional - this means you will likely have to pay for it out-of-pocket.

At Tampa International Airport, a rapid test costs about $60, while the PCR tests are about $120.



