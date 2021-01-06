Coronavirus NY: New vaccination sites set to open

The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated.
One of the current vaccination sites is the Gotham Health clinic, located not far from Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
The clinic provides COVID-19 testing both to community members and to health care workers. It is operated by New York City Health and Hospitals.
Over the next few days and weeks, pop-up sites at school buildings and other locations in New York City will join the list of vaccination sites in the city.
The goal is to increase the numbers that city and state officials agree have been disappointing.
Only about 33 percent of the 900,000 vaccine doses distributed in New York State have been administered. That number is lower in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he takes full responsibility.
But he also said Governor Andrew Cuomo's threat to take away any unused vaccine from city hospitals is not going to get them to speed this up.
The governor doubled down on that threat Tuesday.
"For those hospitals that have it already, use it or lose it, you won't get any more and you can be fined," Cuomo said. "Going forward, we just won't use those hospitals again."
The vaccination process is still only open to health care workers, including outpatient practitioners and school nurses.
And despite the fact that 30 percent of these people have indicated they either don't want it or want to wait before receiving it, appointment schedules at the places where it is available today, are booked solid.
So if you are a health care worker looking to get your shot and you do not already have an appointment for today, officials say try for tomorrow.
