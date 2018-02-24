FLU

New drug promises to kill flu virus in 1 day

A new drug that was just granted approval in Japan promises to cure the flu in one day. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAPAN (WABC) --
A new drug that can kill the flu virus in just one day wins regulatory approval in Japan.

The drug, Xofluza, could soon be a competitor to Tamiflu.

However, it could take until at least 2019 for it to reach the U.S. market.

The Japanese drug-maker Shionogi said one dose of Xofluza kills the virus within 24 hours.

The new drug comes as the U.S. experiences its worst flu outbreak in 15 years.

