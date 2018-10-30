HEALTH & FITNESS

New fitness studio Solidcore now open in Chelsea

Photo: Devonta W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get fit? A new business is here to help. The fresh addition to Chelsea, called Solidcore, is located at 155 W. 23rd St.

According to the national chain's website, Solidcore's classes are 50 minutes of high-intensity, low-impact movements. The workouts differ from traditional Pilates classes with exercises that have the foundation of a plank, squat or lunge.

Each studio has up to 15 machines, allowing coaches to focus on clients individually and offer personalized attention.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Solidcore has made a promising start.

Monica N. wrote on Yelp, "Solidcore is consistently great and I highly recommend trying it at least once."

Yelper Christine Z. added, "This workout is amazing, the coaches are motivating and the community is as solid as the abs you'll start to see poking through almost right away."

Head on over to check it out: Solidcore is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
