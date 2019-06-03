New Jersey beauty salons join the eco-friendly movement "Green Circle"

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Green Circle Salons, an environmental organization based in Ontario, Canada, is transforming beauty salons throughout North America.
"Green Circle really changed the way we recycle everything. From hair waste, tubes and bottles, all the waste that comes out from our salon is recyclable," said Leonardo Manetti, founder of ION Studio in New York City.
According to Green Circle, through their recycling program and their 4,000 salon partners, they are able to recycle over 421,000 pounds of beauty waste... daily.
"Before we were introduced to Green Circle, I would take time out of my schedule to separate the waste and take it to the local recycling center. The problem was that many of the items, especially foils with chemicals or color products, couldn't be recycled. Luckily, that has changed through Green Circle," said David Brodsky, owner of Artists and Architects Beauty Salon in Ridgewood, NJ.
The hair, foils and liquid color collected by Green Circle are recycled and converted into bicycle frames, car parts and even fuel for Waste-to-Energy conversion.
Salon owners like Manetti and Brodsky are hopeful that Green Circle's mission to reduce the environmental impact of the beauty industry will become a standard throughout beauty salons not only in North America but around the globe.
"The more salons that come into this movement, the better we'll live tomorrow," said Manetti.
As of today, Green Circle counts with 75 partner salons in the New York and New Jersey area. To find your nearest Green Circle salon, visit Green Circle Salons.
