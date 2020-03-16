Coronavirus Update: New Jersey shuts down schools, bars, casinos

TRENTON, New Jersey -- All of New Jersey's public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, while bars, restaurants and casinos will shutter at 8 p.m. on Monday.Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited, in line with federal guidelines.He announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.Murphy called on residents to take the threat from virus seriously - calling out people over the weekend who frequented bars and pubs to celebrate St. Patrick's day. He also added that people should not panic."This is not a time for selfishness. This is a time to think of those around you," he said. "There are some people out there who think this is fake news. This is not fake news. This is real."Murphy also reported that there were 80 new positive cases since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 178. The new positive cases ranged from 5 years old to 93 years old, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.