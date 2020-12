New Jersey coronavirus update: State vaccinates state's first frontline workers

Tomorrow is a momentous day.



Our heroic frontline health care workers will receive the first #COVID19 vaccinations in New Jersey at @UnivHospNewark.



I will be there with @NJDeptofHealth Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, and others. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 14, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The first COVID vaccinations in New Jersey happened at University Hospital in Newark Tuesday morning. Governor Phil Murphy was there to witness it.Frontline healthcare workers are first in line to get this first shipment of 76,000 shots from Pfizer which have to be stored in special ultra-cold freezers.Right now, University Hospital has the capacity for 120,000 single shots of the vaccine with another freezer on the way.Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told residents not to "line up on Broad Street" for the vaccine, as only front line health care workers are vaccinated this week. But he urged all residents to eventually get the shot, noting the city is not going to "come to your house and force you to take the vaccine."University Hospital lost 11 of its workers to coronavirus. It is expecting to administer 600 vaccinations on its first day.Five people were vaccinated as part of the event, starting with an emergency room nurse. Maritza Beniquez is a single mother of three children and a first-generation Puerto Rican. She was followed by three doctors and an office assistant."Thank you, God!" Beniquez said, her hands clasped in prayer."I'm very excited. This moment means everything," she said to Governor Murphy and others who had gathered to watch.It also happened to be Beniquez's 56th birthday. "This is the best birthday present ever!" she said.Meanwhile, at Hackensack University Medical Center, Nurse Robert Robinson told Eyewitness News he contracted COVID back in the spring, and his own coworkers nursed him back to health.Now as they deal with a new wave of infections, finally, there's a vaccine."Right now we're so overwhelmed, we're working any way we can, managers, supervisors, nurses, it's just we're all on autopilot at this point," Robinson said."That light we see, is the light at the end of the tunnel. But we have to travel more before we are through this darkness. Even though we can now point to a vaccine, we cannot give up on the practices that will help us through, social distancing, wearing our masks, washing our hands," Governor Murphy said.Even as the vaccine arrives, the focus will be on healthcare workers and nursing homes. The general public won't have access to the vaccine for a few months.Meanwhile, New Jersey reported Monday 4,805 new positive coronavirus cases, with an additional 25 deaths.MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation