New law gives New Yorkers more access to fertility care

ALBANY, New York -- New York is making it easier to receive in vitro fertilization and fertility preservation services.

A new law effective Jan. 1st mandates that large group health insurance policies cover drugs prescribed for IVF services.

New York will also require coverage of three cycles of IVF and prohibit insurers from imposing age restrictions or lifetime limitations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the law will break down economic barriers that keep individuals and families from having children.

The law also mandates access to fertility preservation for insured New Yorkers who are set to receive medical care to align their body with their gender.

Health insurance policies that provide comprehensive care in New York will also have to cover fertility preservation services, which can include egg or embryo storage.

