Glam Lab tries new mole-mapping device that scans for skin cancer

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Did you know Skin Cancer is the most common form of Cancer in the U.S? There are 5 million cases diagnosed a year! But, there's some good news, it's also the most preventable cancer.
Since May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, I figured it's a good a time as any to make my first visit to the Dermatologist. I went down to Spring Street Dermatology to see board certified Dermatologist, Dr. Rita Linkner.
This wasn't just an ordinary visit. I had my entire body scanned for skin cancer with a new mole-mapping device called the Fotofinder. Not only does it track moles, but it can also determine your skin's UV damage!
From which sunscreen to use to how to spot a concerning mole, check out the latest Glam Lab episode for everything you need to know before you're out in the sun this Summer!
