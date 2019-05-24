glam lab

Glam Lab tries new mole-mapping device that scans for skin cancer

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Did you know Skin Cancer is the most common form of Cancer in the U.S? There are 5 million cases diagnosed a year! But, there's some good news, it's also the most preventable cancer.

Since May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, I figured it's a good a time as any to make my first visit to the Dermatologist. I went down to Spring Street Dermatology to see board certified Dermatologist, Dr. Rita Linkner.

This wasn't just an ordinary visit. I had my entire body scanned for skin cancer with a new mole-mapping device called the Fotofinder. Not only does it track moles, but it can also determine your skin's UV damage!

From which sunscreen to use to how to spot a concerning mole, check out the latest Glam Lab episode for everything you need to know before you're out in the sun this Summer!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannew yorkskin cancer awareness monthglam labbeauty & lifestyleskin canceroriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLAM LAB
Lip fillers: tasteful or tacky?
Dive into the sea with Glam Lab for International Mermaid Day
Can this machine really give you instant abs?
The new Red Carpet facial celebs are obsessed with
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man they say pulled emergency brake on subway
Theresa May resigns as party leader, prime minister
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Body found in street in Jersey City
Memorial Day travel underway in New York area
AccuWeather: Breezy Friday
Show More
Off-duty correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash
Students from rival high schools brawl at Queens gas station
Search on for puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks
Restaurant owners say construction project hurting outdoor business
'Synagogue of Satan' found written on Staten Island yeshiva
More TOP STORIES News