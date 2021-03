Coronavirus Update New York City: New opt-in period for lower grades begins today

EMBED >More News Videos The city will announce a plan soon to allow more students to opt-in to in-person learning starting next week.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is hoping to get more kids back in the classroom for in-person learning.A new opt-in period begins for parents of preschool and elementary students this morning. It runs through the next two weeks, ending on April 7th.This is an opportunity the city initially told parents they would not have: to once again opt their children in for in-person learning.It comes after the CDC released new guidelines saying students need to be socially distanced in the classroom by 3 feet rather than 6 feet, providing more room for in-person learning.Teachers' unions are not happy with the announcement.The United Federation of Teachers said it is still unpacking the new guidance, while the American Federation of Teachers says this new strategy will require more testing, ventilation and cleaning."Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing," said AFT President Randi Weingarten."Moreover, they were not conducted in our nation's highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges."Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, remains enthusiastic."Now we have the CDC saying even further, we can bring back more kids to our schools," he said. "And in fact, what our healthcare leaders always say... that's in the interest of the health of our children and our families - mental health, physical health - to get them back into school."The mayor has also announced city workers will start returning to their offices on May 3rd.He made that announcement after critiquing Governor Cuomo for reopening businesses like fitness classes too quickly.