NEW YORK (WABC) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for an express COVID-19 test.
The test will be able to provide results within hours rather than days, like the existing tests, according to the administration.
The test is expected to be rolled out by March 30th.
"Our dedicated team at the FDA has been working nonstop to expedite the review and authorization of novel diagnostics during the COVID-19 public health emergency," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. "Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of testing and, importantly, rapid results. Point-of-care testing means that results are delivered to patients in the patient care settings, like hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, instead of samples being sent to a laboratory. With today's authorization, there is now an option for testing at the point of care, which enables patient access to more immediate results."
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus Update: New rapid COVID-19 test to be rolled out by March 30, according to FDA
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More