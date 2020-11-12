New restrictions due to COVID uptick begin today in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661.
The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported.
"These numbers are devastating. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe," Governor Murphy tweeted.
Starting Thursday night, restaurants in the state must close indoor dining at 10 p.m.
No bar seating is allowed, but Governor Murphy says outdoor "seating bubbles" are allowed.
It looks like Governor Murphy is going to have to get more specific because at El Tango restaurant in Moonachie, they were ordered to remove their bubbles by the Bergen County health department. The county is demanding the governor come up with guidance for making sure the pods are cleaned between uses.
"We got a lot of good feedback, there's people calling us just to sit in the bubble. They were like 'I want the bubble, I want the bubble,'" said David Espejo, El Tango restaurant. "As it gets colder, I'm just not 100% sure how it'll work because they don't have the height to put a heater inside of them."
Meantime in Newark, one out of five COVID tests are coming back positive.
Mayor Ras Baraka has implemented that 9 p.m. curfew on weeknights for the 07104, 07105, and 07107 zip codes. Hair salons must switch to go appointment only.
All gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, indoors and outdoors, and no visitations will be allowed in long-term health care facilities. Only one non-essential visitor in senior housing will be allowed per unit per day.
Group sports are also banned for at least two weeks, and again, that's different from Governor Murphy's statewide guidance which does allow team sports in state.
Indoor sports with teams from different states are now banned.
Business noncompliance violations are very strict as well. A first will result in a 48-hour closure, while a second violation will result in a two-week shutdown. A third violation will land businesses a 30-day shutdown, and a fourth violation will result in the revocation of their city business license.
If two or more patrons test positive at a business, Newark is asking it close down for two days to be cleaned. If two or more employees test positive, they are asking businesses to close for two weeks.
