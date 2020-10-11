New restrictions limit capacity on religious gatherings in NYC hot zones

In Queens, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church off Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills is in the orange zone. Sunday's morning mass will be limited to just 25 people.
This after the Diocese of Brooklyn sued, asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order to stop Governor Cuomo's executive order with limits religious gatherings to just ten people in the red zone and 25 in the orange zones.
However, a judge denied that request on Saturday, citing the "severity and complexities" of the pandemic.
Jewish groups are also suing after coronavirus cases spiked in some of Brooklyn's orthodox Jewish neighborhoods.
RELATED: Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
Religious leaders say the order violates their rights.
"We think we follow the rules," said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, of the Brooklyn Diocese. "We see no contagion happening in our churches, and we believe that this blanket prohibition against using our churches and diminishing the number to so view, it doesn't make any sense."
Parishioner Bob Matheis added that most protests and demonstrations are done without masks, but "you can't go to church to worship."
Churches are not the only institutions being targeted.
Schools as well as nonessential businesses, which means no more indoor dining at least for a couple weeks.
State officials have officially began issuing summonses to put a stop to activities that could spread COVID-19.
On Friday alone, 13 summons were issued in Brooklyn and Queens.
You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: