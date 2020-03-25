coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New Rochelle residents question quarantine status as case rate slows

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the southern end of New Rochelle, drive-up coronavirus testing continues, while on the north end there are questions that persist.

A main concern is when quarantine status will be lifted for some congregants of the Young Israel of New Rochelle Synagogue.

"Many of the people in our community that tested positive have been fever free for more than a week, probably closer to two weeks," temple congregant Richard Wolff said. "And yet we still have quarantine."

The temple is the initial epicenter of the outbreak in New York state, leading to the establishment of a one mile containment zone in hopes of limiting mass gatherings to slow the virus' spread, which the county executive says seems to have worked.

"We have seen a slower rise in the number of New Rochelle numbers than we have seen in other communities," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

There has been confusion, however, as to when congregants can end isolation, with some continuing to test positive even though they are asymptomatic. Others have had difficulty getting retested to confirm they are now negative.

"If you're going to keep us in quarantine based on -- I don't know -- some directive that you thought of over three weeks ago, things have changed," Wolff said. "Either get everyone retested or lift the quarantine."

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker offered some guidance Wednesday.

"After seven days, if you are positive, and after seven days of being positive, as long as you are more than 72 hours without symptoms, then you can go back to work," Zucker said.

Meantime, Wednesdasy is technically the final day of the containment zone in New Rochelle -- though businesses everywhere are now shut down and social distancing is the new normal.

"It's frustrating," Latimer said. "It's created this economic crisis that we certainly face, but it has also slowed the rate of growth in New Rochelle, which is where it was applied."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew rochellewestchester countycoronavirus new rochellemedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts ponder causes of New York's 'breathtaking' outbreak
Local restaurants volunteer to prepare meals throughout NYC
Friends celebrate LI girl with special drive-by 5th birthday party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
Show More
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
Dozens more NYPD, FDNY members are sick with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News