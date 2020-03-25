Coronavirus News: New Rochelle residents question quarantine status as case rate slows

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the southern end of New Rochelle, drive-up coronavirus testing continues, while on the north end there are questions that persist.A main concern is when quarantine status will be lifted for some congregants of the Young Israel of New Rochelle Synagogue."Many of the people in our community that tested positive have been fever free for more than a week, probably closer to two weeks," temple congregant Richard Wolff said. "And yet we still have quarantine."The temple is the initial epicenter of the outbreak in New York state, leading to the establishment of a one mile containment zone in hopes of limiting mass gatherings to slow the virus' spread, which the county executive says seems to have worked."We have seen a slower rise in the number of New Rochelle numbers than we have seen in other communities," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.There has been confusion, however, as to when congregants can end isolation, with some continuing to test positive even though they are asymptomatic. Others have had difficulty getting retested to confirm they are now negative."If you're going to keep us in quarantine based on -- I don't know -- some directive that you thought of over three weeks ago, things have changed," Wolff said. "Either get everyone retested or lift the quarantine."New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker offered some guidance Wednesday."After seven days, if you are positive, and after seven days of being positive, as long as you are more than 72 hours without symptoms, then you can go back to work," Zucker said.Meantime, Wednesdasy is technically the final day of the containment zone in New Rochelle -- though businesses everywhere are now shut down and social distancing is the new normal."It's frustrating," Latimer said. "It's created this economic crisis that we certainly face, but it has also slowed the rate of growth in New Rochelle, which is where it was applied."