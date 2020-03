Coronavirus News: Superintendent of New Rochelle School District announces testing positive for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- The Superintendent of New Rochelle School District announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Dr. Laura Feijóo informed of her health condition in a statement to parents and guardians."According to my doctor, I must be quarantined for two weeks from that date," she said.Feijóo also announced President Amy Moselhi will be quarantined too, "given her very close proximity" to Moselhi through this crisis."Both President Moselhi and I will remain at home through the quarantine period and will continue to commit to the work we are doing in district," Feijóo said.INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases ----------