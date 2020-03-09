New Rochelle schools could close for weeks because of coronavirus

NEW ROCHELLE (WABC) -- Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open."Because it's community spread, because it's a concern. Saying it's a handful of schools that we have closed right now are the only places this is going to be a problem is not the answer. So you need to look at this as a community, and there are other public schools in that community, so we will be speaking with them as well," state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker explained.Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time.So have some private schools and colleges.