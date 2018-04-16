HEALTH & FITNESS

New studies indicate caffeine not harmful to the heart

New studies show caffeine is not harmful to the heart.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
You can go ahead and grab that cup of coffee.

A group of new studies show caffeine is not harmful to your heart's electrical system.

Research shows habitual coffee drinkers actually have a decreased risk of developing an abnormal rhythm called atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

If coffee or tea is your drink of choice, you are in luck. But not quite as much if it's an energy drink.

Most energy drinks are deemed to be slightly more risky due to other ingredients such as guarana, sugar, and ginseng

The research studies on how caffeine affects the heart were compiled in an article in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology
