Coronavirus News: New testing sites opening in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of three new testing sites opens in Harlem outside Gotham Health Sydenham on 118th Street.It's a walk-in clinic to get the traditional nose and throat tests that determine if you currently have COVID-19.Two other city-run testing sites are opening in Vanderbilt, Staten Island and in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, which are some of the hardest-hit areas.Some testing sites are also opening at One Medical, a chain of private doctor's offices, in each borough prioritizing front line workers.The state is also performing a new antibody testing to determine if you've already had COVID-19 and have since recovered.Scientists believe that may offer some immunity to the virus. The state is doing a random sample of 3000 people to start.That testing is key to opening up the state, but they're still very far behind."If we went through all of this and lost all of these people and forced essential workers and hospital workers to do unbelievable tasks to get through this crisis, and we recreate the crisis? then shame on us."The testing survey will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people - for context Germany performed a 3,000-person sample with a population of 83 million.