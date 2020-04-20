Coronavirus News: New testing sites opening in NYC

It's a walk-in clinic to get the traditional nose and throat tests that determine if you currently have COVID-19.
Two other city-run testing sites are opening in Vanderbilt, Staten Island and in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, which are some of the hardest-hit areas.
Some testing sites are also opening at One Medical, a chain of private doctor's offices, in each borough prioritizing front line workers.
The state is also performing a new antibody testing to determine if you've already had COVID-19 and have since recovered.
Scientists believe that may offer some immunity to the virus. The state is doing a random sample of 3000 people to start.
That testing is key to opening up the state, but they're still very far behind.
"If we went through all of this and lost all of these people and forced essential workers and hospital workers to do unbelievable tasks to get through this crisis, and we recreate the crisis? then shame on us."
The testing survey will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people - for context Germany performed a 3,000-person sample with a population of 83 million.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address