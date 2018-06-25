MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) --Memorial Sloan Kettering celebrated the grand opening for its new outpatient cancer center in Montvale, Bergen County.
Officials say the 185-million dollar facility will offer the newest and most advanced treatments and diagnostic equipment closer to home.
No surgeries will be performed here.
This is Memorial Sloan Kettering's third center in New Jersey and the seventh outside of Manhattan.
