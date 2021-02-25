coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: New variant found circulating Tri-State area, researchers find

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Yet another new COVID variant has been identified and this one is circulating in the NYC area, two studies have found.

It is not yet known if the variant is more contagious, deadly, or if it impacts the vaccine, but more will be learned as scientists continue to study it.

The new variant was identified separately by two research groups -- one at CalTech and another at Columbia. Both published their findings ahead of a formal scientific peer review process.

So far, Columbia researchers say they have identified at least 80 cases of the new variant across the Tri-State area, indicating the variant isn't confined to a single outbreak.

Looking back through a database of COVID genetic samples, they found traces of it dating back to November. Scientists say they're seeing more cases of the variant now than they first did months ago, but it's not clear yet if this variant is more transmissible.

Scientists are calling the new variant B.1.526. Although it shares a mutation in common with the variants that originated in South Africa and Brazil, this variant is unique and will need to be studied further to understand its impact on transmissibility, lethality or the vaccine.

The researchers from Columbia say they are planning to step up their efforts to track this new variant by sequencing 100 samples per day.

The studies have not been vetted or published in any scientific journal, but they show the need for vaccines remain critical.

