New Vinegar Hill yoga studio The Fit Loft aims for a flexible schedule

A new yoga, dance and Pilates studio has opened its doors in Vinegar Hill, at 53 Bridge St., Suite 201. Called The Fit Loft, the newcomer focuses on making fitness accessible by offering convenient times for its variety of classes, as we recently reported.
Most days, the focus is vinyasa yoga, with skill levels ranging from beginner to advanced. On Fridays, Pilates classes offer a low-impact core strengthening and flexibility workout similar to yoga, but with more movement and intensity.
Other classes include salsa dancing, interval training-focused "bootcamp," and barre-style workouts without the bar. (You can take a look at the full schedule here.)
Studio amenities include changing rooms, studio-provided yoga mats, and cubbies for personal belongings. Classes are available singly or in packs of five or ten, but the studio is also currently offering an introductory deal for one week of unlimited classes.
The Fit Loft has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jacob T., who was the first to review the new studio on July 29, wrote, "Very nice place to get rid of a stressful day or week! You can do yoga, pilates, and zumba! I liked zumba the most because it's a lot of fun! Great environment and good staff!"
And Yelper Maria H. added, "It's super clean, chic and comfortable. The location is very convenient and they offer variety of classes."
Head on over to check it out: The Fit Loft is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
