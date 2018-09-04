HEALTH & FITNESS

New Vinegar Hill yoga studio The Fit Loft aims for a flexible schedule

Photo: The Fit Loft/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new yoga, dance and Pilates studio has opened its doors in Vinegar Hill, at 53 Bridge St., Suite 201. Called The Fit Loft, the newcomer focuses on making fitness accessible by offering convenient times for its variety of classes, as we recently reported.

Most days, the focus is vinyasa yoga, with skill levels ranging from beginner to advanced. On Fridays, Pilates classes offer a low-impact core strengthening and flexibility workout similar to yoga, but with more movement and intensity.

Other classes include salsa dancing, interval training-focused "bootcamp," and barre-style workouts without the bar. (You can take a look at the full schedule here.)

Studio amenities include changing rooms, studio-provided yoga mats, and cubbies for personal belongings. Classes are available singly or in packs of five or ten, but the studio is also currently offering an introductory deal for one week of unlimited classes.

The Fit Loft has gotten an enthusiastic response in its early days, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jacob T., who was the first to review the new studio on July 29, wrote, "Very nice place to get rid of a stressful day or week! You can do yoga, pilates, and zumba! I liked zumba the most because it's a lot of fun! Great environment and good staff!"

And Yelper Maria H. added, "It's super clean, chic and comfortable. The location is very convenient and they offer variety of classes."

Head on over to check it out: The Fit Loft is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Could cheese and meat be good for your heart?
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
CVS pulls powdered Enfamil baby formula off shelves nationwide
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Cosby Show' actor sounds off on job at NJ Trader Joe's
Authorities: MS-13 members took turns hacking man to death
Arson eyed after massive fire destroys LI home; 1 hurt
Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by ATV in Queens
Route 495 delays expected to worsen as many head back to work
Show More
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
LIVE: Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County
More News