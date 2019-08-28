EAST NORTHPORT, New York (WABC) -- The New York Fitness and Boxing gym on Long Island is changing the way people "go out" on a Saturday night by offering a new cardio box nightclub experience.
The class revolves around a live DJ spinning beats to match the instructor's boxing sequences, where people can follow along with their own punching bag.
"This is actually a cool concept because it's less intimidating," said instructor Amanda Oneal. "We're in the dark, nobody can really see you, so you can come, you can move, you can throw punches, you can shake your tailfeather pretty much anything you want it to be."
Along with the class, attendees will receive a free drink voucher to go to one of the participating bars for a celebratory drink.
The class is divided into two 45 minute sessions with a 15-minute break in between so that people can either leave or stay to continue their workout.
The cardio box nightclub experience is only offered on Saturday nights at 9 p.m.
Long Island gym debuts boxing class that will have you breaking a sweat while busting a move
