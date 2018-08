New yoga studio Llamaste now open in Brooklyn

Looking for a new spot to stretch and practice yoga? A new business is here to help. Called Llamaste , the new addition is located at 145 Front St. in Brooklyn.The studio specializes in one-on-one and small group sessions. It also sells yoga gear, including mats, tote bags and leggings emblazoned with the studio's logo: a meditating llama.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Llamaste seems to be off to a solid start.Yelper Marisa L., the first to review the new spot, said , "I enjoyed the spiritual component and use of soothing music. Great addition to the neighborhood."And Jack E. M. noted , "Excellent yoga studio and yoga supplies shop. I like the logo."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Llamaste is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)