New York City bans alcohol ads on city property

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an executive order Tuesday banning alcohol advertisements on city property.The ban, which takes effect immediately, applies to bus shelters, newsstands, Wi-Fi kiosks and recycling kiosks."There's no doubt that far too many New Yorkers struggle with serious substance misuse issues, among them excessive drinking," de Blasio said. "This order banning alcohol ads from city property reaffirms our commitment to health equity and our stand to protect the well-being of all New Yorkers."Venues currently permitted to sell alcohol, such as restaurants, stadiums and concerts halls, are exempt."In New York City, we see far too many deaths related to alcohol," Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said. "We know exposure to alcohol advertising can lead to drinking more alcohol more often, behavior that can be harmful and even fatal."Existing ads will also be allowed to remain until their contracts end.The Distilled Spirits Council called the ban "misguided and unsupported by the scientific research." The group's vice president, Jay Hibbard, added, "The research is clear - parents and other adults are the most influential factors in a youth's decision whether or not to drink alcohol, not advertising. "The city health department says there were more than 110,000 alcohol-related visits to New York City emergency departments in 2016. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers died that year from alcohol-related causes, including liver disease and driving fatalities.An MTA ban on advertising alcohol beverages on all New York City buses, subway cars and in stations took effect in January 2018.Other U.S. cities that have moved to ban alcohol advertising on city property include Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)