New York issuing subpoenas to 3 companies amid vaping crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York announced Monday what it calls aggressive action designed to protect New Yorkers from harmful and addictive vaping products following a rise in associated illnesses nationwide.
Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the Department of Health to take a series of measures to address what he calls two emerging public health crises: The increasing number of cases of vaping-associated respiratory illnesses, and the increasing number of children who are using vape products and developing lifelong nicotine addictions.
Cuomo said health officials will be issuing subpoenas to companies marketing and selling "thickening agents" used in black market vaping products, as well as emergency regulations mandating that warning signs be posted in all vape and smoke shops in the state.
Additionally, the governor announced that he will advance new legislation to ban flavored e-cigarettes.
"Common sense says if you do not know what you are smoking, don't smoke it," he said. "And right now, we don't know what you are smoking in a lot of these vaping substances."
Cuomo ordered the Department of Health to issue subpoenas to three companies that the department has identified as marketing thickening agents to companies that manufacture vape liquids.
They say these thickeners are being marketed and readily available on the internet as a cheaper, safer alternative that does not negatively impact flavoring or odor of existing products and can be used to cut vape products to any level of THC.
The department is ordering them to provide additional information to aid its investigation of this public health crisis.
"The rise in vaping-associated illnesses is a frightening public health phenomenon, and I am directing the Department of Health to take several actions to address this crisis, including starting an investigation into some of these companies that produce vaping substances to find out what's in it and requiring that smoke and vape shops post a warning that lets people know that this is a risky activity," Cuomo said. "I am also going to propose new legislation that will ban flavored e-cigarettes. In the meantime, our advice is quite simple. Don't do it, because we don't know if it's safe."
The companies being served with subpoenas are:
--Honey Cut Diluting Agent by Honey Cut Labs LLC in Santa Monica, California
--Uber Thick by Floraplex Terpenes in Ypsilanti, Michigan
--Pure Diluent by Mass Terpenes in Amherst, Massachusetts
Officials say the Wadsworth Center has obtained samples of thickeners from these three companies and determined that they are nearly pure vitamin E acetate oil. While the investigation is still ongoing, laboratory results have shown very high levels of vitamin E acetate in nearly all cannabis-containing samples analyzed by the Wadsworth Center.
Vitamin E acetate is a commonly available nutritional supplement that is not known to cause harm when ingested as a vitamin supplement or applied to the skin. However, the department continues to investigate its health effects when inhaled, because its oil-like properties could be associated with the observed respiratory symptoms.
Anyone experiencing symptoms who uses vape products should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Healthcare providers should report possible cases to the local poison control center (1-800-222-1222). If you are concerned at all with your vaping device or products or just want more information, call the NYSDOH's Vaping Hotline at 1-888-364-3046.
Patients using vape products reported a variety of symptoms, developing over a period of days to weeks, including:
--Pulmonary symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, chest pain)
--Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea)
--Fatigue
--Fever
--Headache
--Weight loss
