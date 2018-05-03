HEALTH & FITNESS

New York lawmakers hold hearing on physician-assisted suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Dave Evans has the latest on the debate. (Shutterstock)

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
State lawmakers in New York are taking a closer look at a legislative proposal to give terminally ill people the right to seek life-ending medication from their physician.

The Assembly's Health Committee held a public hearing on the measure Thursday in Manhattan. It came after a hearing last month in Albany.

The proposal now before lawmakers, called the Medical Aid in Dying Law, would require two doctors to sign off on the use of life-ending medication. The patient must be within six months of death and must self-administer the drug.

It has been proposed for years but has yet to receive a vote in the Legislature.

Seven states and Washington, D.C. already allow people facing a terminal diagnosis to seek a doctor's help in ending their life.

Advocate Lindsay Wright and her husband Youssef were so desperate to end his suffering from cancer that they moved to where assisted suicide was legal.

"We ended up taking him to Oregon," she said. "I moved to Oregon."

Youssef died before that was necessary.

"His time was coming," Wright said. "He was going to be dying. He was dying in the end, and this is only an option. It is not the only option."

The bill's sponsor is Amy Paulin, whose sister died of ovarian cancer.

"It was a horrible death," she said. "A horrible death, and I don't want to live with the idea that is what we want to do in New York."

The first hearing was packed with people on both sides of the argument, with Lynda Holler testifying about her husband Kenny, a New York City firefighter who died of cancer. She asked why not make pain more manageable instead of jumping so quickly to death.

"We need to provide them with the services," she said. "They need to control their total pain, not try to put them out of their misery like an old dog."

Right now, the bill has almost no chance of passing in Albany, even though most New Yorkers support the idea of assisted suicide. In fact, a new Quinnipiac poll out Thursday shows support for it is 63 percent to 29 percent.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpoliticshealthsuicideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News