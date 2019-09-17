New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cigarette ban after vote

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing to enact a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, amid growing health concerns connected to vaping, especially among young people.The state Public Health and Health Planning Council will vote following hearings. The council can issue emergency regulations that would go into effect as soon as they are voted on and start being enforced in as soon as two weeks, following a short grace period for retailers, officials said.In announcing the action, Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy."These are obviously targeted to young people and highly effective at targeting young people," he said.Officials pointed to a significant increase of e-cigarettes by young people, which they said was driven by the flavors.According to data from the state health department, nearly 40% of high school seniors and 27% of high school students overall in the state use e-cigarettes. High school use went from 10.5% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2018.Nationwide, the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed traditional cigarette usage continuing to fall for students in 6th to 12th grade but vaping continuing to surge higher.The biggest player in the industry, Juul Labs Inc., said it was reviewing the announcement, but agreed with the need for action.The ban would not impact tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes, but Cuomo said the Department of Health would continue evaluating and that could change.Not including menthol brought criticism for Cuomo from some quarters.Cuomo "had the opportunity to take decisive action, but instead left menthol e-cigarettes on the marketplace," said Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, in an email statement. "While today's announcement was well-intentioned, it will drive our youth to use menthol flavored products in even greater numbers."----------