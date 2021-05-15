Coronavirus NY: New York state gyms & casinos, outside NYC, increase capacity

Previously at 33% capacity, it has now increased to 50%.
Casinos and gaming facilities have also increased capacity from 25% to 50%.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's new policy comes in accordance with the state's updated health and safety guidelines.
On Monday, curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas.
MORE NEWS: Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question