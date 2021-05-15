coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: New York state gyms & casinos, outside NYC, increase capacity

Coronavirus Update for New York
Capacity increase to 50% for gyms, casinos in NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state is allowing an increase in capacity for gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City.

Previously at 33% capacity, it has now increased to 50%.

Casinos and gaming facilities have also increased capacity from 25% to 50%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's new policy comes in accordance with the state's updated health and safety guidelines.

On Monday, curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas.

