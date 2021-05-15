Coronavirus NY: New York state gyms & casinos, outside NYC, increase capacity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10636430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter has more on mask-wearing policies in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state is allowing an increase in capacity for gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City.Previously at 33% capacity, it has now increased to 50%.Casinos and gaming facilities have also increased capacity from 25% to 50%.Governor Andrew Cuomo's new policy comes in accordance with the state's updated health and safety guidelines.On Monday, curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas.