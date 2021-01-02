coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK -- New York state has recorded more than 1 million positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to figures released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday.

The roughly 15,000 new positive tests reported statewide on Friday bring the total number of cases over 1 million, according to the state's data. Experts say the official number of coronavirus cases represents a significant undercount, since many people in the New York City area were infected with the coronavirus last spring when testing was largely unavailable.

New York is the fourth state to report more than 1 million positive COVID-19 tests after California, Texas and Florida. New York reported 128 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

MORE NEWS | It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital
EMBED More News Videos

A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
Traveling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 20 million cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in NYC home invasion, rape
Community refrigerator vandalized in Queens
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
NYPD: Man shot in shoulder during NYC home invasion
Police drop charges against 15-year-old in Midtown bike attack
Ambulance window smashed, EMS crew unharmed
Show More
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
NASA crew perform reverse ball drop on New Year's
Traveling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
More TOP STORIES News