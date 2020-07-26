reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With temperatures rising Sunday, the heat will have many looking for a way to cool off, and for a lot of people that means a trip to the beach.

A heat advisory goes into effect Sunday, starting at noon and lasting till Monday night.

When it gets hot like this, it starts to get dangerous. Those who can't flock to the beach or shore, the city has opened pools and cooling centers.

To help people beat the heat over the next 48 hours:
- 250 new cooking and misting sites will be open in parks
- 300 hydrants will be opened with spray caps installed
- 8 pools have opened city wide, with reduced capacity
- Get your exercise in early
- Drink lots of water
- Wear light-colored clothing
- If you start to feel sick, get inside into air condition.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

In addition, the city is still in the middle of a pandemic, so Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that social distancing ambassadors will be out throughout the city to make sure people are still social distancing at parks and cooking centers.

It's also always important to check on pets and elderly. For a list of more than 200 cooling centers now open, call the city's 311 hotline.

RELATED: 7-day weather forecast

