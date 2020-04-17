coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York face covering rule goes into effect

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been a recommendation for some time now, but starting at 8 p.m. Friday, all New York state residents who are in situations where they cannot maintain social distance will be required to wear a mask or face covering when out in public.

For MTA passengers, that means putting a mask on before boarding.

In announcing the requirement, Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed not just to mass transit, but said wearing a face covering is required during even private car service, including Uber and taxis.

"Is this inconvenient? Yes," the governor said. "But you're in a closed environment, by definition. You're not socially distancing, by definition. This is a precaution for everyone that I think balances individual liberties with a social conscience."

