coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York's face covering rule now in effect

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York state residents who are in situations where they cannot maintain social distance are now required to wear a mask or face covering when out in public. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday.

For MTA passengers, that means putting a mask on before boarding.

In announcing the requirement, Governor Andrew Cuomo pointed not just to mass transit, but said wearing a face covering is required during even private car service, including Uber and taxis.

"Is this inconvenient? Yes," the governor said. "But you're in a closed environment, by definition. You're not socially distancing, by definition. This is a precaution for everyone that I think balances individual liberties with a social conscience."

