Newark announces update on city water filters designed to prevent lead contamination

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and a representative from the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection are making an announcement regarding the use of water filters in the city.

In October, free water filters were distributed amid concerns about lead seeping into the water supply of New Jersey's biggest city.

Through a study, the city found out that corrosion control measures were not working, so the filters were handed out to around 30,000 homes.

"The danger's there, you know, whether or not (my kids) are exposed to the danger, the danger is there, in fact, and it's accessible," Newark resident Charles Cooper told Eyewitness News in October.

Anyone concerned about lead poisoning in their children can get their blood test. Talk to your health care provider or the Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness at 973-733-5323.

CLICK HERE for more information about lead testing.

