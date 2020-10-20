coronavirus new jersey

Newark extends remote-only learning for students until January 25

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As New Jersey experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, it's led to the state's largest school district to extend its remote-only learning plan for schools.

Newark Public Schools extended remote only learning for its students until at least January 25.

The district had tentatively planned to resume in-person learning next month.

Teachers had been told classrooms would be set up November 2.

The extension of remote-only learning means that students in that district will not have been inside a classroom for 10 months.

"We are in a 2nd surge of COVID-19, which is a very serious health issue in our state and across the country," Newark school board President Josephine Garcia said in a statement posted Monday night. "We the Board of Education will always prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and community."

She added, "We will get through this together..."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka spoke about the extension of remote learning during an update on Facebook.


"The last couple weeks I've been beaten up by students, beaten up by parents, sick of their kids being in the house. I'm going to tell you this. It's important for us to make the right decision. We have to. I have confidence that we get the right information, the right data, the superintendent is going to make the right decisions," Mayor Baraka said.

He said Newark's citywide coronavirus positivity rate is 7% by the state's metrics.

"We are officially in the second wave. Officially. Officially. Officially in the second wave," he said.

Mayor Baraka said he plans to visit select businesses in Newark and will tell them if they don't continue social distancing he will close them at 8 p.m. nightly or start other initiatives.

RELATED: New Jersey's coronavirus cases doubled in a month to 1,000 a day
New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.



ALSO READ: Cuomo, de Blasio anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
NJ Burkett has more on the rising tension in communties affected by New York City COVID enforcement.



ALSO READ: Trump dismisses COVID-19 pandemic, rips Fauci
In this Sept. 24, 2020, report on "Good Morning America," Pres. Donald Trump responds after Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered. a stern warning on COVID-19 in a fiery Senate hearing



