Coronavirus News: Newark police department analyst remembered

Fellow police officers lined the street outside a funeral home in Roselle to honor 51-year old Danny Francis.
He spent the last several years as a "criminal intelligence analyst."
Prior to that he worked for 16-years in the Essex County prosecutor's office.
Francis was a father of four, including a 6-year old son.
