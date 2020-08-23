coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark Police detective dies of COVID

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Newark Police detective who served in Mayor Ras Baraka's detail has died of COVID.

Irving Callender passed away on Saturday.

Mayor Baraka says Callender was a lifelong Newarker, who loved his city, loved his family, and gave his life for both.

ALSO READ | 101-year-old COVID survivor from New Jersey passes away

Callender joined the department in 2006 and became part of the mayor's protection unit in 2014.

Callender was 43 years old.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NY hits new record, Hong Kong raises new concern
'Handcuffs or in a body bag': NJ diner owner keeps indoor dining
COVID News: Students test positive after attending NJ beach party
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; NY again sees new lows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 RNC: GOP paints dark picture of future if Trump loses
Three injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area
Movers turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
MTA offers $10K reward as subway windows smashed again
List: 14 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Parkland father, NY native says 'safety of kids' depends on Trump
New video released in investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
Show More
Marco fizzles with dangerous Laura looming in the Gulf
AccuWeather: Steamy storms
Election Live Updates: Trump appears at RNC with 6 former hostages
At least 25 cars damaged in parking lot fire on LI
COVID Updates: NY hits new record, Hong Kong raises new concern
More TOP STORIES News